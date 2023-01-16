Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a serious crash off Highway 501 in the southbound lanes.

Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident map shows that the crash is deadly.

All lanes in the area of the crash are blocked.

Troopers are investigating the wreck.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
Myrtle Beach area drivers see drop in prices at the pump
Sending your kid to college can be expensive, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce...
Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships