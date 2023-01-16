Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a serious crash off Highway 501 in the southbound lanes.

Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident map shows that the crash is deadly.

All lanes in the area of the crash are blocked.

Troopers are investigating the wreck.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

