Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sending your kid to college can be expensive, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants to help students with their Educational Foundation Scholarship.

One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from 14 different high schools across the Grand Strand.

The chamber’s Educational Foundation Scholarship has helped students with their first-year college expenses for more than a decade.

The Educational Foundation board of directors decide the amount of the scholarship and in the last five years has awarded more than $50,000.

Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the MBACC, said the scholarship is all about giving back to the community and seeing your children succeed.

“One of the things we’re really committed to is supporting our youth and supporting our future leaders. Not only do we want them to say in our area, we want them to go on and further their education however they see fit. Ideally, once they get that education hopefully they’ll stay here in the Grand Strand and get a great job from one of our local employers,” said Riordan.

Completed applications must be submitted to school guidance counselors no later than Wednesday, January 18 2023

Students who meet the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

· Must be a legal resident of the U.S.

· Must be a student in good standing at selected high schools (see list below)

· Must be a graduating high school senior during the school year of the award

· Must be planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning upon graduating from high school (universities, colleges, seminaries, technical colleges and community colleges)

· Must be planning to enroll in a post-secondary program of study that will result in an associate or bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

The Educational Foundation Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from each of the following schools:

· Academy for Arts, Science, and Technology in Carolina Forest

· Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway

· Aynor High School

· Carolina Forest High School

· Conway High School

· Early College High School in Conway

· Grean Sea Floyds High School

· HCS Scholars Academy in Conway

· Loris High School

· Myrtle Beach High School

· North Myrtle Beach High School

· Socastee High School

· St. James High School

· Waccamaw High School

