Myrtle Beach area drivers see drop in prices at the pump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers paid a little less at the pump over the last week.

GasBuddy reports that prices have fallen six cents, averaging about $2.95 a gallon.

But prices in the Grand Strand remain much higher than they were this time last month. Drivers are paying about 21 cents more than they were a month ago.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

But despite the drop in prices, De Haan warns that it could be short-lived in some areas.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations, the cheapest one is selling gas at $2.79 a gallon while the most expensive stands at $3.29.

The average price in South Carolina is $2.94 a gallon while nationwide the average price is $3.28.

