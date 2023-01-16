FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We know many of you are off work for the holiday, but it’s a chilly morning for those who have to be out early today.

TODAY

We’re kicking off the morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s inland and near 30° for the beaches. It’s a cool & crisp morning with partly cloudy skies to start the day. As the sun comes up today, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Not a bad day, but clouds increase later in the day. (WMBF)

Clouds will increase tonight, keeping our temperatures milder than this morning. Expect to remain in the 40s overnight as our first of multiple systems moves into the area for Tuesday.

TOMORROW

More clouds will be the main story for the day on Tuesday. After a mild morning of temperatures in the low-mid 40s, highs will climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon hours. A warm front will pass through the area, not only increasing our temperatures but bringing shower chances back into the forecast as many of you return back to work for the week.

A quick round of showers will move through for Tuesday. (WMBF)

The best rain chance will be during the early afternoon hours with a round of scattered showers at 30%. Tuesday will not be a washout, but will be enough of a rain chance to keep that First Alert Weather App nearby for the commutes and outdoor plans.

LOOKING AHEAD

Even with the rain on Tuesday, we don’t really see a cold front fully make it through our area. In response, our temperature trend will continue to climb through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s through the middle of the week before another system brings rain chances Thursday.

We have rain chances Tuesday, Thursday and eventually into Saturday night into the day on Sunday. (WMBF)

Right now, Thursday features another light round of rain at 20-30% for the region, mainly late in the day. The difference with this system is that temperatures will fall a bit. We will drop into the mid 60s on Friday and into the upper 50s on Saturday. We still have plenty of time to iron out those details.

