FIRST ALERT: Showers return Tuesday, Spring-like warmth ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of showers Tuesday before much warmer weather returns.

TUESDAY

Clouds are on the increase overnight, turning mainly cloudy by Tuesday morning. We’ll remain dry early in the day but expect scattered showers to arrive through the afternoon. While the rain isn’t heavy, we’ll keep the showers around through sunset, ending late in the evening.

Temperatures start out in the middle-40s Tuesday, climbing into the lower 60s through the afternoon.

THROUGH MID-WEEK

We’ll continue toward warmer weather with this week as we push into the upper 60s Wednesday and lower 70s Thursday. We do expect another round of showers late Thursday that will usher in some cooler weather for the weekend.

WEEKEND CHANGES

We fall back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday with another round of rain late in the weekend. This will be our best chance of some heavy, steady rain as a stronger system arrives late Sunday. Expect that rain to continue into early Monday morning.

