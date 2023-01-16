Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A father was killed in a Mississippi house fire while attempting to rescue the family’s dogs, officials said.

Tragically, all 10 dogs – two adults and eight puppies – also died in the fire.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire happened Monday around 12:40 a.m. at a home in Soso.

Three adults were in the house at the time of the fire – 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong, his wife and their daughter.

Investigation revealed that Duong had alerted his wife and daughter to the fire and told them to escape, which firefighters said saved their lives. The two were not injured.

However, Duong then tried to save the dogs, but got caught up in the smoke.

Firefighters tried to rescue Duong, but it was too late.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the Jones County Fire Council, it originated in an addition to the house that served as a storage area.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics and declined transport to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
Crews reopen Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area hours after deadly crash
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
President Joe Biden speaks Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Washington, D.C. on...
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home