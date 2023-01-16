Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area

(Staff)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist died after being involved in a crash in the Market Common area, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as Gail Rapp.

Willard said she was hit by a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 2 on Coventry Boulevard while riding her bicycle.

Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Rapp was riding on the sidewalk along Conventry Boulevard and was crossing over Thornbury Drive when the car was making a left turn and hit Rapp.

She was taken to the hospital where she died the next day of multiple traumatic injuries.

Vest said the driver of the car was distracted. The cause of the crash is listed as failure to yield right of way on a left turn and the driver was cited.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
Crews reopen Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area hours after deadly crash
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
Gino White
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s