Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist died after being involved in a crash in the Market Common area, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as Gail Rapp.

Willard said she was hit by a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 2 on Coventry Boulevard while riding her bicycle.

Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Rapp was riding on the sidewalk along Conventry Boulevard and was crossing over Thornbury Drive when the car was making a left turn and hit Rapp.

She was taken to the hospital where she died the next day of multiple traumatic injuries.

Vest said the driver of the car was distracted. The cause of the crash is listed as failure to yield right of way on a left turn and the driver was cited.

