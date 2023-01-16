Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
Crews reopen Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area hours after deadly crash
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
President Joe Biden speaks Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Washington, D.C. on...
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home