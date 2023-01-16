1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All lanes are back open after parts of Highway 501 were shut down due to a deadly crash.

Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was driving south on Highway 501 when the truck struck a 2017 GMC Sierra also heading southbound. The driver of the Colorado was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center but the passenger in the vehicle did not survive. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

First responders closed all southbound lanes for several hours at the Gardner Lacy Road intersection to allow troopers to investigate and for crews to clear the road.

SCHP is still investigating the crash.

