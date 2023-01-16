Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All lanes are back open after parts of Highway 501 were shut down due to a deadly crash.

Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was driving south on Highway 501 when the truck struck a 2017 GMC Sierra also heading southbound. The driver of the Colorado was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center but the passenger in the vehicle did not survive. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

First responders closed all southbound lanes for several hours at the Gardner Lacy Road intersection to allow troopers to investigate and for crews to clear the road.

SCHP is still investigating the crash.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
.
VIDEO: Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues