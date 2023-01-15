Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

The teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.(LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington.

It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Officers said a 17-year-old, was traveling on Roberts Boulevard on Saturday, January 14. An officer spotted the vehicle and was attempting to pull it over for a headlight being out and an expired license plate, but the vehicle did not stop for the officer.

The vehicle continued on Roberts Road at a high speed when another officer saw the vehicle turned over. The officer then witnessed the driver of the vehicle, climb out of the window and run into the woods.

A perimeter around the woods was then set up by officers, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department started tracking the juvenile with their K-9 unit, while officers watched overhead with a drone according to officials.

The suspect was spotted several times by the drone; deputies, officers, and troopers with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety maintained the perimeter. When officers approached the suspect, the teenager ran deeper into the woods.

The drone found the juvenile again lying in a wooded area near the road after a two-hour search. Officers approached the suspect and he was taken into custody said officials.

The teenager was then transported to the hospital to treat the injuries he had from the collision and being exposed to the cold.

Officers said he will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of a collision, reckless driving possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, and having a defective headlight.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
1 dead in Conway house fire; investigation underway
Tractor-trailer driver killed in Darlington County crash ID’d as Texas man
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman
1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say
1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say
Sunny & Chilly Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Cold Sunday with warmer weather on the way
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend