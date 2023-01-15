Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County.

Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed.

Deputies Destiny Hamlin and Deputy Brandon Hayes, crawled beneath the house and carefully rescue the five tiny puppies. The mother dog was removed from the same house earlier in the week by animal control according to officials.

The mother will soon be reunited with her pups at a local animal shelter.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.