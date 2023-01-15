Submit a Tip
Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home

Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies
By Marcus Flowers and Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County.

Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed.

Deputies Destiny Hamlin and Deputy Brandon Hayes, crawled beneath the house and carefully rescue the five tiny puppies. The mother dog was removed from the same house earlier in the week by animal control according to officials.

The mother will soon be reunited with her pups at a local animal shelter.

