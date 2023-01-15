1 dead in Conway house fire; investigation underway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.

The fire has since been placed under control.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is underway.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.