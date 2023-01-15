Submit a Tip
1 dead in Conway house fire; investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.

The fire has since been placed under control.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is underway.

No further details were immediately available.

