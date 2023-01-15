Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third reported on 3rd Avenue South.

Surveillance photos were also released from the incidents appearing to show at least two suspects.

No one was hurt, according to police. It’s also unclear if the robberies are all connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

