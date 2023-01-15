Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman

(North Myrtle Beach Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help to find a missing woman.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said 43-year-old April Yarborough was last seen at around 4 a.m. Friday in the area of 33rd Avenue South.

Police added Yarborough was wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants. She was also traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NMBPD at 843-280-5511.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

