Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a wanted woman and man in the area.

The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Samantha Watts and 19-year-old Jonathan Watts are both wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Police said Samantha Watts is wanted for obstructing the legal process, while Jonathan Watts is wanted for assault by mob.

Details about the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

