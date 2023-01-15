FIRST ALERT: Cold Sunday with warmer weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns today with temperatures staying on the cool side this afternoon. But don’t worry warmer weather is on the way!

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, make sure you bundle up. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’ll warm up near 50 degrees across the Pee Dee this afternoon. On the bright side, we see plenty of sunshine.

Sunny & Chilly Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

It’s going to be another cold night ahead. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 20s to low 30s. Besides the cold temperatures, the weather is going to stay quiet with mostly clear skies.

MLK DAY

For Martin Luther King Day, sunshine continues to with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are going to be reaching in the mid 50 in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland. This will be near normal for what kind of weather we see this time of the year. However, we’ll continue to warm up this week.

Sunny & Mild weather for MLK Day (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Southwest winds continue to funnel in warmer air across the Carolina this week. This will bring a gradual increase in temperatures. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. Then by midweek we’ll have highs in the 70s across our area.

Warmer weather on the way (WMBF)

