Deputies: 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for help to find a 19-year-old reported missing in the Pee Dee.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m.
He’s described as being around 5′8″ and 88 pounds. Sanford was also reportedly last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or contact the department on Facebook.
