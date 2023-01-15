Submit a Tip
Deputies: 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County

Joshua Sanford
Joshua Sanford(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for help to find a 19-year-old reported missing in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m.

He’s described as being around 5′8″ and 88 pounds. Sanford was also reportedly last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or contact the department on Facebook.

