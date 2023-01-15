Deputies: 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for help to find a 19-year-old reported missing in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m.

He’s described as being around 5′8″ and 88 pounds. Sanford was also reportedly last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants.

We need your assistance. 19 year old Joshua Austin Sanford of Dillon was last seen this morning 1/15/2023, around 1030... Posted by Dillon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 15, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or contact the department on Facebook.

