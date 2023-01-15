1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a house fire in the Loris area late Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cedar Branch Road at around 10:45 p.m.

Officials added the person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

HCFR said the fire was put out and is now under investigation.

