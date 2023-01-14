Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina.

Early this morning these bulldog pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. We & @CMPD pursued the suspects into Rock Hill. The suspects wrecked near Springdale Rd. & ran. Our K9 team tracked down the suspects & took them into custody. The pups were returned home #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FcqdeDtgFk — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 14, 2023

The suspects wrecked their vehicle near Springdale Road in the Rock Hill area.

Following the crash, the sheriff’s office deployed its K-9 team, which tracked down the suspects and took them into custody.

The puppies have since been safely returned home.

