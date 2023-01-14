Submit a Tip
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

The suspects broke in and stole the puppies from a location in Charlotte.
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina.

The suspects wrecked their vehicle near Springdale Road in the Rock Hill area.

Following the crash, the sheriff’s office deployed its K-9 team, which tracked down the suspects and took them into custody.

The puppies have since been safely returned home.

