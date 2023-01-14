SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half a mile from Tatum. The driver veered off into the ditch and the truck overturned.

Ridgeway said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

