SCHP: Driver dies after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle on I-20 in Darlington County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Darlington County early Saturday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 20 near mile marker 133.

According to Pye, a tractor-trailer was heading east on the interstate when it ran off the road right and sideswiped a disabled sedan that was on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer then struck several trees.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was killed as a result of the crash. A passenger was also taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

No one was inside the disabled sedan at the time of the wreck, Pye said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

