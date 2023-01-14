Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old

Louise “Dolly” Yates
Louise “Dolly” Yates(Megan Yates)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!

Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022.

Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her birthday with a party that Saturday.

“She’s a rockstar and strong woman!” her family says.

MORE NEWS: PETA calls for UGA to retire ‘breathing-impaired’ mascot, all use of live mascots

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Mother suing HCS, bus driver after daughter allegedly fell out of a moving school bus
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion County
Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
SCHP: Driver dies after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle on I-20 in Darlington County