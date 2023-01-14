Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are making new efforts to cut down on speeding following feedback from the community.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said two signs are now up in the area of 16th Avenue North, with two more going up soon along 10th Avenue South.

It comes after portable speed signs were recently installed and were reported to be effective.

Police said the permanent signs were funded by the town’s accommodations tax funds and will be installed on roads that see higher traffic during tourism season.

The signs are also solar-powered and can log traffic data, according to the department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.