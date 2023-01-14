Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback

Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback
Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are making new efforts to cut down on speeding following feedback from the community.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said two signs are now up in the area of 16th Avenue North, with two more going up soon along 10th Avenue South.

It comes after portable speed signs were recently installed and were reported to be effective.

Police said the permanent signs were funded by the town’s accommodations tax funds and will be installed on roads that see higher traffic during tourism season.

The signs are also solar-powered and can log traffic data, according to the department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Mother suing HCS, bus driver after daughter allegedly fell out of a moving school bus
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
SCHP: Driver dies after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle on I-20 in Darlington County
Winter makes its return this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall