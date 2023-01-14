New homes proposed for development in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over 200 acres along Water Tower Road and Long Bay road now belongs to the City of North Myrtle Beach. Their plans are to create a new neighborhood with over 500 homes.

City documents show the land used to be considered an unincorporated part of Horry County.

Leaders voted to add it to North Myrtle Beach at Monday’s city council meeting, and it was rezoned to allow residential homes to be built on the land.

According to those documents, the plan is to build over 500 multi-family residential units in this undeveloped area.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the project just made sense for them to pursue.

Mayor Hatley said, “We felt like it would be more beneficial to us as a city to go ahead and annex it considering it’s so close to our properties.”

Mayor Hatley also said she believes it’s a benefit for the city of North Myrtle Beach. She said the city could have done something bigger, but is only allowing for the development of those acres.

Hatley also said this potential neighborhood will also connect to the city’s new sports complex.

Right across these nearly 222 acres, sits the Bell’s Lake community.

Residents there said they have mixed feelings about this new development.

Rodolfo Elmore said he’s lived at Bell’s Lake with his family for eight months and was immediately drawn to the area.

“We really like it, the view, and for the price and everything, it’s awesome,” said Elmore. “We’re close to the beach, right next to barefoot, and people are super friendly... super friendly, very nice neighborhood.”

He said overall he’s excited to see growth within the community and would love to have more neighbors around.

Elmore said the only that worries him is how this development could impact traffic along the two-way Long Bay Road.

“If they’re going to be building back there, if they have a plan, for how to control traffic, then I don’t see a problem. It’s going to be nice to be surrounded by other families and more neighbors,” said Elmore.

