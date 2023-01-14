LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday.

Bingo. Flurries have made it to the heart of Myrtle Beach. 📷 Me. #SCwx @wmbfnews. pic.twitter.com/NBwBQOQFQU — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) January 14, 2023

WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.

Credit: Mike Watts

Flurries were also spotted in the area of the Inlet Square Mall and into the Pee Dee in places like Hartsville.

A few flakes flying at Inlet Square Mall. 📷 Brandy Repak#SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/yXxInrcjaK — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) January 14, 2023

