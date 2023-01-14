LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall

Submit a Tip
Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday.

WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.

Credit: Mike Watts

Flurries were also spotted in the area of the Inlet Square Mall and into the Pee Dee in places like Hartsville.

Click here to share any of your photos or videos of this morning’s flurries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

