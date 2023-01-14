Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville.

Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Mother suing HCS, bus driver after daughter allegedly fell out of a moving school bus
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

Latest News

Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
.
VIDEO: Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer