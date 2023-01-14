Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville.

Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.