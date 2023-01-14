Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter makes a brief return this weekend.

TODAY

Models continue to pick up on an interesting scenario around daybreak Saturday. Low pressure will quickly develop just off shore. This will be happening as temperatures drop into the 30s. The developing area of low pressure will throw just a little moisture back into the region for a few light sprinkles and stray showers.

Some flurries possible this morning
Some flurries possible this morning(WMBF)

There’s an outside chance of a few wet flakes mixing in with a few of the sprinkles at times from roughly 6:00 AM through 9:00 AM Saturday. Again, this would only be a flurry or two with no significant precipitation expected.

After that, we’ll be dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures are going to remain chilly today with highs reaching in the mid 40s this afternoon. So if you’re heading out to the Martin Luther King Parade in the Myrtle Beach make sure you bundle up.

Staying chilly for the MLK Parade
Staying chilly for the MLK Parade(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll have clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping in the upper 20s to lows 30s. Besides that, the weather remains quiet as well.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church tomorrow morning, it’s going to be chilly. Luckily, we won’t stay cold for too long for tomorrow. High temperatures will climb a bit on Sunday into the lower 50s.

Winter makes its return this weekend
Winter makes its return this weekend(WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Warmer weather will quickly return once again next week with temperatures soaring back into the 60s and lower 70s.

