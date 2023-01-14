Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area.

Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun.

The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old, was struck in the leg. Deputies say the teen also lives in the home.

Investigators were interviewing everyone involved as of Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

