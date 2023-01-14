Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews helped rescue someone trapped on the roof of a Pee Dee home.
Marion Fire Rescue said it was called to the 400 block of Clifton Street at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday after reports of an injured person on a roof.
Crews were able to stabilize the person before removing them from the roof using a stokes basket attached to a fire engine ladder. They were then taken to a hospital, according to officials.
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.