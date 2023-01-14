Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews helped rescue someone trapped on the roof of a Pee Dee home.

Marion Fire Rescue said it was called to the 400 block of Clifton Street at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday after reports of an injured person on a roof.

Crews were able to stabilize the person before removing them from the roof using a stokes basket attached to a fire engine ladder. They were then taken to a hospital, according to officials.

No further details were immediately available.

