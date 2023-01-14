Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion

Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion County
Crews rescue injured person trapped on roof in Marion County(Marion Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews helped rescue someone trapped on the roof of a Pee Dee home.

Marion Fire Rescue said it was called to the 400 block of Clifton Street at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday after reports of an injured person on a roof.

SPECIAL RESCUE This morning at 11:13 AM, Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a...

Posted by Marion Fire Rescue on Saturday, January 14, 2023

Crews were able to stabilize the person before removing them from the roof using a stokes basket attached to a fire engine ladder. They were then taken to a hospital, according to officials.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Mother suing HCS, bus driver after daughter allegedly fell out of a moving school bus
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
Louise “Dolly” Yates
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
SCHP: Driver dies after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle on I-20 in Darlington County