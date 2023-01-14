Coastal Carolina men fall on the road at Georgia State

ATLANTA – Coastal Carolina’s Antonio Daye scored a career-high 23 points, but the Chanticleers ran into a hot-shooting Georgia State squad in a 100-66 loss to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center.

Georgia State (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) came into the game shooting just 27 percent on their three-point field goals, which was not the case on Saturday, as the Panthers connected on 16 three-point field goals, shooting 57 percent from beyond the three-point line.

GSU finished the game shooting 63.8 percent (37-of-58) from the field to go along with its 16 three-point field goals on 28 attempts (57.1). GSU also hit 10-of-15 shots from the free throw line.

CCU (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) only shot 35.1 percent from the field and knocked down five of their 22 three-point attempts. The Chants did continue their solid work at the free throw line, hitting 21-of-27 for 77.8 percent.

Daye had the best game of his short CCU career, scoring a team-high 23 points and chipped in with three assists and a game-high three steals.

Linton Brown came off the bench to score 13 points, with nine of those coming on three-point field goals. He joined Daye as the only Chants to reach double digits.

Josh Uduje scored eight points and Kylan Blackmon added seven points off the bench along with hauling in a team-high six rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson led five Panthers in double digits with a game-high 26 points. Brenden Tucker scored 19 points, while Jamaine Mann and Dwon Odom scored 16 points each. Kalik Brooks added 10 points off the bench.

The game ended a stretch of four games that were all played on the road for the Chants. CCU will now enjoy home games against Appalachian State on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. ET, and against South Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. ET.

