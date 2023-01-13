Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.

Responding deputies found 58-year-old David Williams, 59, of Bennettsville, had been fatally shot.

Last week, deputies arrested Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, AKA “Pa Oxendine” at his home on Platt Rd.

Jackson is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

In Nov. 2021, investigators arrested Elizabeth Newton-Smith, 60, of Tatum, and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

Elizabeth Smith (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter is five years.

This case is still under investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call Detective Antonio Alford with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.