Routine traffic stop leads to multiple weapons, drug charges in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville men are in custody, facing multiple weapons and drug charges.

While investigating a missing persons case Tuesday, deputies attempted a routine traffic stop at a residence on Coxe Rd. E in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County.

During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and the passenger, Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, refused the commands of detectives to stop moving around in the vehicle, according to the report.

Cook and Jackson were told multiple times to stop moving around when on-scene detectives removed both subjects from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s Office said Cook and Jackson admitted to having illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Two handguns were also found and seized, one of which was reported stolen from Darlington. One of the handguns had a high-capacity drum-style magazine.

Total items seized are as follows:

9.5 grams of a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl

One digital scale

One glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs

One Ruger 380 handgun (with loaded magazine)

One Taurus 9mm handgun (with loaded magazine reported stolen from Darlington, SC)

$738.00 dollars of US currency

Both Cook and Jackson were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin of more than 4 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen firearm.

Cook and Jackson were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Cook received a $60,000 surety bond with GPS ankle monitor and Jackson received a $30,000 surety bond.

