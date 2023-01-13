Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina

Film camera
Film camera(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive.

Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.

According to Nickelodeon, the movie will feature the Pacific Coast Academy alumni reuniting for a wedding in the present day. A casting call for “Electric Love” notes the need for a “BRIDAL SHOPPER WITH LUXURY VEHICLE.”

The cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

Nancy Hower is directing the film, and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby wrote the script. Jamie Lynn Spears, Alexis Fisher, Hower and Sherer & Whitby are the executive producers.

“The YA movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is based on characters from the iconic series “Zoey 101,” which debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005, and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series on all of television. The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school. The original Nickelodeon series was created by Dan Schneider,” said Nickelodeon in a release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Businesses in downtown Conway are coming to life and taking window shopping to a whole...
Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
Brooks and Dunn
CCMF announces 3 more acts for 2023 festival, including Brooks & Dunn