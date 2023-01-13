Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty
Tyrese Dashawn Lighty(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men charged in a deadly double shooting outside a Myrtle Beach business will spend over a decade behind bars.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that a judge sentenced Tyrese Dashawn Lighty to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Lighty pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.

The judge ruled Lighty must also serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for supervised release.

Five others were hurt in the October 2020 shooting outside Allen’s Food Basket.

Two other men, Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter, were found not guilty last month after a trial in which Lighty also took the stand.

A fourth suspect in the case, Lonnell Duckett Jr, was arrested in the case and charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder. It’s unclear when his case will be called to court.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Grand Strand Freedom Week events
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
Film camera
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media