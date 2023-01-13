Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men charged in a deadly double shooting outside a Myrtle Beach business will spend over a decade behind bars.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that a judge sentenced Tyrese Dashawn Lighty to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Lighty pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.

The judge ruled Lighty must also serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for supervised release.

Five others were hurt in the October 2020 shooting outside Allen’s Food Basket.

Two other men, Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter, were found not guilty last month after a trial in which Lighty also took the stand.

A fourth suspect in the case, Lonnell Duckett Jr, was arrested in the case and charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder. It’s unclear when his case will be called to court.

