Low-hanging power lines block Highway 501 near Conway after single-car crash, officials say

Car crashed into utility pole near Conway
Car crashed into utility pole near Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are working to re-open Highway 501 near Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to droop.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the collision scene around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on W. Highway 501 near Brown Swamp Road near Conway.

No injuries have been reported.

Utility crews are now working to fix the low-hanging lines but at this time all lanes of traffic in the area are closed.

SCHP and the Conway Fire Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

