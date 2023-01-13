Low-hanging power lines block Highway 501 near Conway after single-car crash, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are working to re-open Highway 501 near Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to droop.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the collision scene around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on W. Highway 501 near Brown Swamp Road near Conway.

No injuries have been reported.

Utility crews are now working to fix the low-hanging lines but at this time all lanes of traffic in the area are closed.

SCHP and the Conway Fire Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.