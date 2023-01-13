It’s Gail Bliss last time performing as Patsy Cline in “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” will be a farewell performance by Gail Bliss.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” is a 2 act theatrical tribute to the legendary country and pop icon, PATSY CLINE, as seen through the eyes & heart of a local radio disc jockey in Patsy’s hometown of Winchester, Virginia.

Set in 1963, the show celebrates Patsy’s music, career, and life’s highs and lows, from her humble beginnings to her rise to fame with performances at the Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall.

