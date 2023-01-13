Submit a Tip
It’s Gail Bliss last time performing as Patsy Cline in “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline”

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” will be a farewell performance by Gail Bliss. 

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” is a 2 act theatrical tribute to the legendary country and pop icon, PATSY CLINE, as seen through the eyes & heart of a local radio disc jockey in Patsy’s hometown of Winchester, Virginia.

Set in 1963, the show celebrates Patsy’s music, career, and life’s highs and lows, from her humble beginnings to her rise to fame with performances at the Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall.

You can learn more and buy tickets here.

