It’s Friday and it’s time for another Weekend Refresh

Friday, January 13th, 2023:

Myrtle Beach Military History Trolley Tour

The trolley tour takes guests around the Market Common District in Myrtle Beach that was once the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and an Army Air Corp Airfield during WWII which also housed a German POW camp. It makes three stops at Warbird Park, the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, and the Norton General Aviation Terminal.

South Carolina Restaurant Week (All Weekend)

Restaurant Week South Carolina is an 11-day celebration at hundreds of participating restaurants. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week South Carolina.

Saturday, January 14th, 2023:

MLK Annual Parade (2023 Grand Strand Freedom Week)

The Martin Luther King Jr. annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Ocean Blvd. at 15th Ave. N. to 8th Ave. N.

Ripley’s Fin & Tonic

Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin — a perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef Tom Mullally. Then end the night on a sweet note with delightful dessert bites!

Mental Health Forum (2023 Grand Strand Freedom Week)

Get a boost for your mental health, a perfect start to the new year. Led by Dr. Jessica Greene, licensed professional counselor private practice practitioner, Alfreda Small, licensed professional counselor at Small Counseling and Wellness, and Danielle Lewis, founder of R.E.A.C.H. Empowerment.

Sunday, January 15th, 2023:

Sensory Friendly Jump At Big Air

CAN Certified, Big Air, will be hosting a sensory friendly jump from 10-11am.Show your CAN card and get $13 for an hour (+tax) and add an hour for an additional $8, socks not included.

