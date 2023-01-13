Submit a Tip
Get ready for a lot of fun this weekend with the Champion Autism Network

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The Champion Autism Network has many events this weekend you and your family can get involved in!

Sensory Friendly Ripley’s Aquarium on January 14th from 9:00 AM To 11:00 AM.

House lights up and music and sound effects down. Noise canceling headphones available at guest services.

CAN card rates: Adults: $15, Children 6-11: $12, and Children 3-5: $7.

Be sure to get your special Selfie Scavenger Hunt sheet from the Guest Services desk. You get a prize when you turn it in.

Sensory Friendly Jump At Big Air on January 15th from 10:00 AM To 11:00 AM.

CAN Certified, Big Air, will be hosting a sensory friendly jump from 10-11am.Show your CAN card and get $13 for an hour (+tax) and add an hour for an additional $8, socks not included.

Sensory Friendly Birthday Bowling Bash on January 15th from 11 AM – 1 PM.

Enjoy sensory friendly family bowling. Music down, lights up and room to move around.

$1.00 per game per person and $1.00 for shoes. Food specials for us: choice of Hot dog, Chicken Nuggets or Grilled Cheese with chips and 12oz Soda for $3.

THEN at 12:15, they’ll sing Happy Birthday (if all can tolerate it) and have cupcakes compliments of Kroger’s Carolina forest

Parents/Caregivers are to attend and remain at event for the duration.

