FIRST ALERT: Breezy & chilly weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain is leaving along with the cold front this morning, but the breezy winds will linger into the start of the weekend as the cold air rushes in.

TODAY

Lingering clouds and breezy winds will accompany the area for the morning commute. Thankfully, skies will begin to clear throughout the day but the temperatures will struggle to climb. We will sit in the mid-upper 50s through the afternoon hours and the wind will make it feel colder.

Highs will STRUGGLE today. Stay warm, friends. (WMBF)

Wind gusts this afternoon will be stout with gusts of 20-30 mph expected throughout the day. All of this as the northwest winds usher in colder temperatures for the weekend.

Winds will gust 20-30 mph today. (WMBF)

SO THERE’S A CHANCE?

Models continue to pick up on an interesting trend going into tonight and Saturday morning. Clouds will return and build as we head into the evening and overnight hours. In addition, a developing low pressure just off shore COULD bring just enough moisture for some light showers tonight. Why does this matter?

There's just enough moisture to where we will see light showers around tonight. (WMBF)

Temperatures will fall fast tonight. As the low pressure develops and the moisture works in with the cloud cover, a few light showers will be possible through the evening hours. As we head into the overnight, temperatures will cool just enough to where a few flakes could be mixed in with the light showers. Yep, you read that right. We could see a few snowflakes mixed in, if enough moisture streams in from the northwest.

Keep those hopes up! A wet snowflake or two may mix in for tonight and EARLY tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

The difficult part about this forecast is, it’s going to take some luck but some of you could see a few flakes LATE tonight or EARLY Saturday morning. We’ve kept a 20% chance of precipitation in the forecast just for this. Don’t get too excited. Warm temperatures will keep these are just flakes. No accumulation.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Outside of the hailmary snow flake chance tonight, it will be downright cold and windy for Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will fall into the mid 30s and that wind will make it feel like the upper 20s in many spots early Saturday.

Despite sunny skies returning, high temperatures on Saturday will only climb into the upper 40s. Once again, winds will gusts up to 20-25 mph on Saturday.

The coldest weather settles in Saturday night with readings in the middle and upper 20s inland and upper 20s near the beach. High temperatures will climb a bit on Sunday into the lower 50s. The wind will still be around but should be weaker than what we will see on Friday & Saturday.

It's breezy and chilly for that upcoming weekend. (WMBF)

