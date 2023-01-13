Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon.

Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

