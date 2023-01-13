Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose

Myasia McCoy
Myasia McCoy(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022.

Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

In October, deputies arrested another employee, Brian Anthony James. James was also charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged

Reports state McCoy contributed to the victim’s death “by moving controlled substances from a secured area and placing them in an unsecured area which resulted in an overdose.”

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED’s Vulnerable Adult Unit and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs are still investigating.

Records show McCoy was released on a $10,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

VIDEO: Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
Tyrese Dashawn Lighty
Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
Tywrell Alston appears for his bond hearing after he was accused of shooting at a Conway police...
Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer
Arrests made after meth, fentanyl, cocaine found in Georgetown County