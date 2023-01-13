Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022.

Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

In October, deputies arrested another employee, Brian Anthony James. James was also charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged

Reports state McCoy contributed to the victim’s death “by moving controlled substances from a secured area and placing them in an unsecured area which resulted in an overdose.”

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED’s Vulnerable Adult Unit and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs are still investigating.

Records show McCoy was released on a $10,000 bond.

