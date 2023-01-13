Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as employees search for a clouded leopard missing from its habitat.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are experiencing an ongoing “Code Blue” situation, which they described to be a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The zoo said the search began when one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning. The animal remains unaccounted for.

The zoo said their main priority at this moment is finding the animal. They believe it is still on zoo grounds and hiding, considering the nature of the clouded leopard.

Dallas police are assisting with the search and recovery of the animal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Grand Strand Freedom Week events
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife