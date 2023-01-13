Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Corrupt software introduced by contractors took down FAA system, officials say

(AP Photo/John Locher)
(AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Jay Blackman and Corky Siemaszko
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - The software that failed and forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground thousands of flights on Wednesday is 30 years old and not scheduled to be updated for another six years, according to a senior government official.

This system was installed in 1993 and runs the Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, which sends pilots vital information they need to fly, the official said.

After the FAA was able to get planes flying again, a government official said a corrupted file that affected both the primary and the backup NOTAM systems appeared to be the culprit.

Investigators are working to determine if human error or malice is to blame for taking down the system, which eight contract employees had access to. At least one, perhaps two, of those contractors made the edit that corrupted the system, two government sources said Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NBC News that he has asked the FAA, “to make sure that there are enough safeguards built into the system that this level of disruption can’t happen because of an individual person’s decision or action or mistake.”

President Joe Biden ordered an investigation after he was briefed Wednesday by Buttigieg.

Tens of thousands of travelers were left stranded Wednesday after the FAA sent out a tweet at 7:20 a.m. ordering the airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” as it worked to restore the NOTAM system.

The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:50 a.m., and normal air traffic operations began resuming gradually. But by then airports across the country were already crowded with frustrated travelers and a backlog of flights.

Copyright 2023 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Grand Strand Freedom Week events
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it took Soledar; Ukraine denies its capture
Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off with a lineup of events for you to join and celebrate the...
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events during Grand Strand Freedom Week
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Justice Dept. enters political fray with 2 special counsels