Clemson hires TCU’s Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Board of Trustees held a meeting Friday to approve a new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach contract for Garrett Riley. The 33-year-old football coach has been serving in the same position at Texas Christian University this season.

The Board approving a three-year deal at $1.75 million per year. Includes a signing bonus.

"I am excited to see what we can accomplish with the young quarterbacks and dynamic playmakers we have on our roster here at Clemson and hopefully light up the scoreboard at Death Valley in 2023.” - Dabo Swinney



“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Under his leadership at TCU, the Horned Frogs offense improved from a 5-7 record to a 13-2 mark, including a Fiesta Bowl title and an appearance in the National Championship game Monday. In December, he was honored with the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

He also improved the TCU offense from a 65th ranking in scoring offense, to ninth in the nation.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

Riley replaces Brandon Streeter after just a single season calling plays for the Tigers. Streeter has been on the staff since 2015 as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2020 and then Offensive Coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. He’s the first assistant head coach Dabo Swinney has fired since 2011 when he fired defensive coordinator Kevin Steele following a 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

“As I contemplated this change, Garrett was at the top of my list,” said Swinney. “I am thankful that he shared my belief in Clemson University and our football program, and I am thankful that he wants to be part of our tradition and family. He is a dynamic, young offensive coordinator who will bring a lot of excitement and explosiveness to the Clemson offense.

“I look forward to getting to work and having fun this spring. I am excited to see what we can accomplish with the young quarterbacks and dynamic playmakers we have on our roster here at Clemson and hopefully light up the scoreboard at Death Valley in 2023. I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley is expected to be formally introduced in a press conference following the conclusion of his duties during the NCAA contact period for recruiting in January. Details on his introductory press conference will be finalized and distributed at a later date.

“I cannot wait to get to work with the talented players and staff already in place here at Clemson and help attract more of the nation’s best in the coming years,” said Riley. “As I know Coach Swinney has said previously, the best is always yet to come, and I can’t wait to work with our group to hopefully see that message come to fruition in Death Valley and beyond this fall.”

