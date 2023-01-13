Submit a Tip
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived.

The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.

In late October, Cherry Grove Pier staff said the materials were expected to arrive within the first two weeks of January 2023, now that they have arrived, restorations are expected to begin.

It is not clear when repairs will start, but staff said they should start sometime in January.

WMBF News learned repairs could be finished as soon as mid-April or early May of this year.

A spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach said it is possible for some roads to be closed during the repair process, or as more materials arrive.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

