CCU indoor track & field set for season opener at South Carolina
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s indoor track & field team will jump-start its 2023 indoor season this weekend at the Gamecock Opener on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Columbia, S.C.

The one-day meet will start at 10 a.m. ET at the Carolina Indoor Track & Field Complex.

The teams competing at the meet include Anderson, Claflin, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Converse, Covenant, Emmanuel, Erskine, Limestone, Mars Hill, Savannah State, South Carolina, Southern Wesleyan, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and West Georgia.

The Chanticleers will send a mix of both new and familiar faces to Saturday’s meet, headlined by 2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA first-team All-American Kayla Sweeney, 2022 NCAA Division I USTFCCCA Outdoor Track & Field honorable mention All-American Alexis Glasco, and All-Sun Belt selections Lauren Gordon, Sydney Clemens, and Nikki Boon in the sprint and hurdle events.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Women’s Runner of the Year and Women’s Cross Country Individual Champion Molly Jones will highlight the distance runners for the Chanticleers in Saturday’s action, while veterans Boon, Kadasia Evans, and Kynnedy Dennis will join sophomores Camryn Lorick, Lauralyn Clifford, and Zayna Fray-Samuel in competing in the field events.

Live stats for the weekend can be found here: https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/19777

