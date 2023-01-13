Brown’s free throws lead Coastal to a 67-66 win at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Linton Brown hit three free throws with 1.4 seconds left in the game to lead Coastal Carolina to a come-from-behind 67-66 win over Old Dominion Thursday night at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Brown’s free throws completed a comeback which saw the Chants trail 50-38 with 9:03 left in the contest. From there Coastal outscored the Monarchs 29-16 to pull out the victory.

Kylan Blackmon came off the bench and hit back-to-back threes to start the comeback. Over the course of the Chants’ run, CCU hit 6-of-8 from the field to cut into the 12-point lead.

Old Dominion (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) came into the game shooting just 64 percent from the free throw line, and that proved to hurt the Monarchs in the final two minutes. As the Chants continued to trail, CCU began to foul and Old Dominion only hit six of their 10 free throw attempts over the final three minutes.

CCU (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) still trailed 66-64 with 29 seconds left in the game and once again put the Monarchs at the line with a chance to push the lead to a two-possession game. ODU missed both free throws, and Essam Mostafa picked up the last of his game-high 16 rebounds. Without a timeout, the Chants ran down the clock, but Josh Uduje missed a three with four seconds left. Antonio Daye was able to pull down CCU’s 19th offensive rebound of the game and found Brown in the corner.

As Brown released the ball, an ODU defender jumped into Brown and the foul was called with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Brown calmly sank all three free throws to put CCU in the lead, but ODU still had one shot for the win. A last-second half-court shot ricocheted off the back of the rim and CCU hung on for the one-point road victory.

Brown led five Chanticleers in double digits with 14 points. Mostafa picked up his 11th double-double of the season and 33rd of his career with 13 points and 16 boards.

Uduje finished with 12 points, while Daye and Blackmon each tallied 11 points. Blackmon’s 11 points was a career-high with CCU.

Coastal only shot 31.7 percent from the game but did manage to knock down nine three-point field goals for the contest. The difference in the game was at the free throw line, where CCU, who came into the game leading the Sun Belt Conference in free throw shooting at 78.3 percent, hit 18-of-22 for 81.6 percent.

The two teams went into the locker room with 21 rebounds each, but the second half saw the Chanticleers outrebound ODU 31-16. Among the Chants’ 52 total rebounds, 19 were on the offensive end, which led to 20 second-chance points.

ODU had four double-digit scorers led by Chaunce Jenkins’ game-high 15 points. Mekhi Long scored 14, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 and D’Angelo Stines scored 11.

The Chants will end the current four-game road swing at Georgia State, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta, at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

