Bond hearing scheduled for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway teenager accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop last month is scheduled to have a bond hearing.

WMBF News confirmed with a clerk at the Horry County bond court that a hearing for 18-year-old Tywrell Alston is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

At this point, it’s not clear what kind of charges Alston faces.

Alston allegedly opened fire at an officer with the Conway Police Department on Dec. 30, 2022. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier that day, an officer performed a traffic stop in the area of Forest Loop Road, just off 9th Avenue.

According to Long and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Alston allegedly stopped his vehicle in a driveway of a home before getting out and firing shots in the direction of the officer.

“The subject exited his vehicle and immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said in a video statement on Facebook.

The officer then returned fire and struck Alston, authorities said.

The teen was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not hurt but was placed on paid administrative leave as SLED opened an investigation. Conway Police Chief Dale Long added they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

WMBF News also spoke to Alston’s mother later that day, who said she wanted to know what led up to the shooting. Neighbors in the area also said they weren’t sure what happened before shots were fired, adding they don’t see this type of situation in their community.

SLED said this marked the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.

