Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bond hearing scheduled for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

Tywrell Alston, 18, is appearing for a bond hearing in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Conway
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway teenager accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop last month is scheduled to have a bond hearing.

WMBF News confirmed with a clerk at the Horry County bond court that a hearing for 18-year-old Tywrell Alston is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

At this point, it’s not clear what kind of charges Alston faces.

Alston allegedly opened fire at an officer with the Conway Police Department on Dec. 30, 2022. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier that day, an officer performed a traffic stop in the area of Forest Loop Road, just off 9th Avenue.

MORE COVERAGE

According to Long and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Alston allegedly stopped his vehicle in a driveway of a home before getting out and firing shots in the direction of the officer.

“The subject exited his vehicle and immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said in a video statement on Facebook.

In a statement on Friday morning, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said there was an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Forest Loop Road.

The officer then returned fire and struck Alston, authorities said.

The teen was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not hurt but was placed on paid administrative leave as SLED opened an investigation. Conway Police Chief Dale Long added they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

WMBF News also spoke to Alston’s mother later that day, who said she wanted to know what led up to the shooting. Neighbors in the area also said they weren’t sure what happened before shots were fired, adding they don’t see this type of situation in their community.

SLED said this marked the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Grand Strand Freedom Week events
Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, AKA “Pa Oxendine”
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting
Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
WATCH: Bond hearing for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer