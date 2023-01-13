Arrests made after meth, fentanyl, cocaine found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Arrests were made after deputies found drugs during a search in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies and investigators executed a search warrant on West Virginia Road after complaints from the community.

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills and crack cocaine along with packaging materials, digital scales and related paraphernalia.

Johnny Prince and Gage Johnson were then both taken into custody as a result of the search.

Prince is charged with two counts of distributing heroin, distributing meth, possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school and possession of heroin. Johnson, meanwhile, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin/fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute.

A third person, Adrienne Lambert, was also arrested by deputies at the scene on warrants for failure to appear.

No further details were immediately available.

