Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after several pounds of marijuana was found in their luggage.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after several pounds of marijuana was found in their luggage.

Adonis Zynaris Kiawoh, 20, and 23-year-old Dwayne Simmons were both charged with traffic marijuana, more than 10 pounds, but less than 100 pounds, jail records show.

Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they were alerted that the pair were traveling from Miami on an American Airlines flight with contraband.

Officers went to baggage claim where a K9 unit alerted to two bags with Simmons’ name on them that were subsequently retrieved by Simmons and Kiawoh, a report states.

The report states the men attempted to flee from officers when confronted about the bags but were taken into custody.

A search of the bags revealed 30 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana with a total weight of nearly 34 pounds and two vacuum-sealed bags each containing two jars of “moon rocks” with a combined weight of 1.54 pounds.

Simmons and Kiawoh were being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

